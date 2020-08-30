Wine Review: 2017 Fourth Dimension red blend

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Fourth Dimension (red blend), 2017

Winery: Time, Penticton

Why drink it? Four varietals go into this bottle, hence the name – Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon, with the “Dimension” a nod to the concept of time, of course. On the nose you’ll find many red berries, cherry trees, bits of black pepper and spices. While younger vintages are available letting this rest for as few years will let the elements soften together as the oak notes and tannins take a short journey together. Time in the bottle will add more depth and smoothness to the blend, though opening a bottle now on a cooler evening would be pleasant.

Pair with: Meatloaf is making a comeback as a comfort food, find a recipe with a nice spice blend, with a side potato salad on a warm night, or garlicky and buttery mashed taters when it’s cooler. Also pairs well with dark chocolate cherries for dessert.

Price: $35

Music pairing: Let the Sunshine In, The 5th Dimension