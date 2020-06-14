Bizou+Yukon Savvy Gris 2019

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Savvy Gris, 2019

Winery: Bizou+Yukon (Okanagan Crush Pad), Summerland

Why drink it? If you like dogs, art, and wine, this series (a white, red, and rosé) named for the two infamous Great Pyrenees that keep watch over the vineyards at Okanagan Crush Pad, is for you. The twelve labels are pieces of fun and quirky art to admire, matching the spirit of the wines. A blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Gris, “Savvy” is made in concrete tanks with wild yeast, creating a zippy blend, thanks to the Sauvignon, with some structure from the Gris. Notes of fresh cut grass on the nose along with fresh lemon and lime, the citrus combines with some flintiness on the palate.

Price: $22

Pair with: Put a bottle in the fridge to chill, take your puppy for a walk, then come back for a glass with a satisfying snack of kettle chips or kettle corn. Or pick up some French fries on the way home, simply seasoned with salt and maybe just a touch of vinegar.

Music pairing: Gypsy, Joe, and Me, Dolly Parton