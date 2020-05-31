Mission Hill Reserve Rosé a blend of merlot, shiraz, pinot noir

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Reserve Rosé

Winery: Mission Hill, West Kelowna

Why drink it? A blend of merlot, shiraz, and pinot noir, the colour is a ruby red grapefruit in the bottle, and that citrus element continues on the bright nose with watermelon and strawberry notes in the mix. The grapes come from hotter vineyards at the south end of valley, ripening to expressive fruit flavours of red berries, juicy watermelon, a bit of vanilla, and very light herb-sage and currant notes. Don’t be fooled by the fruitiness, this wine is very crisp with nice acidity, well-balanced to a refreshing and inviting finish, lingering with fresh strawberries on the palate.

Price: $22

Pair with: Watermelon and feta cheese skewers as a fun spring appetizer or a Greek salad, followed by grilled fish fresh off the BBQ, or a light pasta dish drizzled simply with olive oil and fresh basil. A great brunch wine as well, with a spinach frittata.

Music pairing: Spring Haze, Tori Amos