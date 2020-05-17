A blend of gamay and pinot noirs with a touch of gris

Photo: Contributed

Cider: Rosé

Cidery: Quails' Gate, West Kelowna

Why drink it? A bottle of this light blush-coloured rosé should be a staple chilling on the fridge for warm weather seasons. A blend of both gamay and pinot noirs with a touch of gris, notes of watermelon rind, strawberries, and raspberries are prevalent after a swirl and a sniff. A dry style rosé, the red berry notes carry through to the flavours, with the addition of pink grapefruit and a bit of cranberry reflecting the refreshing acidity and crisp finish. This bottle should keep both red and white drinkers happy as a pleasant thirst quencher that can pair will just about any light fair.

Price: $18

Pair with: A pizza featuring roasted Roma tomatoes and spinach, topped with goat cheese – choose a good feta. Fresh melon slices on the side of brunch waffles with a whipped raspberry mascarpone. The first charcuterie plate of the season, or a baby kale salad with a grapefruit vinaigrette.

Music pairing: Dance With My Father, Luther Vandross