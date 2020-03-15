Winc/Atticus a California red blend

Photo: Contributed

Wine: Lost Poet (red blend), 2017

Winery: Winc / Atticus

Why drink it? The story behind this bottle: Atticus is a masked Instagram poet (Instagram @atticuspoetry), with a love of wine and a New York Times best seller, The Truth About Magic (read about the book here: https://www.castanet.net/news/Okanagan-Taste/272862/Books-and-beverages), and now his own blend made with a winemaker; the grapes are from California. Lost Poet, complete with a random selection of poems on the back label, is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and syrah. On the nose, it’s bold, even before pouring it on a glass – earthy, with cherry notes that soften in a few minutes. The palate is straightforward with red berries and mushrooms, with a bit of nutmeg and pomegranate.

Price: $17 USD / $20 CAD

Pair with: You might be able to source the wine in Ontario now, B.C. for the next vintage perhaps. If you have an aspiring writer in the house, a bottle and a copy of the book will pair nicely with scrolling through Instagram on an evening when the couch is calling and you need some inspiration.

Music pairing: Moral of the Story, Ashe