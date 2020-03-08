The Nest, Crowsnest Vineyards, Similkameen Valley

Photo: Contributed

Wine: The Nest (sparkling), 2018



Winery: Crowsnest Vineyards, Similkameen



Why drink it? A bubbly that is quite bubbly right out of the bottle and then relaxes in the glass, under a bottle cap for those intimidated by popping a cork, with a golden-straw colour. A unique blend of Pinot Auxerrois, Chardonnay, and Riesling, the latter coming through on the nose with elements of stone fruits, orange peel, and a hint of petrol. Slightly off dry, and middle-of-the road acidity for a sparkling wine, with flavours of orchard fruits – apples, pears, and peaches –and a bit of sweetness on the finish. Keep a bottle chilling in the fridge for unexpected guests.

Price: $20-22

Pair with: A brunch of fruit salad, or marmalade whipped with crème fraiche dolloped on pancakes or waffles. Pork loin or turkey breast with apple and walnut stuffing on a cool day, or simply chill well and bring it on the patio to celebrate the return of spring.

Music pairing: Soul Singing, The Black Crowes