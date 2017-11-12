Photo: Contributed

For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Pentage 2012 (red blend)

Winery: Pentage, Okanagan Falls

Why drink it? Visiting the winery, this bottle is often called “Pentage Pentage”, the wine so nice it was named twice. This signature red blend is a full-bodied beautiful mix of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot, and Syrah. The scents of spice, vanilla, cedar, ripe raspberries and dark plums become more vibrant with each swirl and sniff. The palate is nicely balanced with dried cherries, a bit of dark plum, a hint of dark chocolate, and a lingering finish. Drink now or hold on for a few years, or buy the winery’s limited vertical release of bottles from 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 and try them all.

Price: $35

Pair with: The fuller body of this wine strongly pulls your taste buds to a hearty dish, perhaps a standing rib roast, Carbonnade (Flemish beef stew), a homemade burger smothered in Gruyere, or grilled lamb. Less hearty? Mushroom flatbread or blue cheese crumbled over a fall harvest salad.

Classic CanCon music pairing: Love You All, 54-40

