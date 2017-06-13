She's got flower power

Photo: Candice Newton

Candice Newton, come on down... you're the next contestant, or rather the winner of our Flower Power Garden Tour photo contest.

We asked readers to send in photos of their gardens to win a pair of tickets for this weekend's annual Kelowna garden tour.

Newton won for this colourful photo of blooms in her beautiful flower garden.

The self-guided tour this Saturday includes six gardens, big and small, with blooms and edibles to please green thumbs and non-gardeners alike. You'll visit rock gardens, working farms and wineries, and gardens exploding with blooms.

Tickets are $34 and are available at Bylands, Art Knapp, Green & Bear It, The Greenery, Rick’s Garden World, Kelowna Tickets at Orchard Park or flowerpowerylw.ca.