It's easy to join the Foodapalooza and help the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Collect, donate, record, challenge. That's it. It's easy and it's fun.

Plus, you could win big for your workplace.

Here's how to do it.

Take a video of your company challenging five others.

Make sure they know they have been nominated and that they have five business days to complete the challenge by either taking food donations to the food bank (1265 Elis St.) or by donating online. The food bank will keep track of contributions.

Post your video online here and tag yourself and those you challenge on Facebook

The best, most creative video wins a $5,000 advertising package with Castanet.

The food bank's Tammy Jackson says the most-needed are pasta and sauce, canned tuna/chicken/salmon, Chunky soup, canned fruit and vegetables, baby food, and Boost meal replacement.

You can tag your videos with the hashtags #foodaplooza and #jointhefoodmovement.