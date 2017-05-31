Ready, set, Foodapalooza!

Castanet is kicking off a Foodapalooza for the month of June.

The fundraiser for the Kelowna Community Food Bank is co-sponsored by our Castanet Community Cruiser partners at Total Restoration.

The Foodapalooza aims to collect $50,000 and 50,000 pounds of food.

Here's how to join in:

Get your co-workers to collect as much food and cash as you can for the food bank, and then send us a fun video challenging five other businesses to do the same.

Challenged businesses have three days to respond and post their own video.

You can submit your videos here – and there is some incentive to be creative. The best video wins a $5,000 advertising package on Castanet.

The contest begins now, so start collecting and have some Foodapalooza fun!