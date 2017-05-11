New golf page tees off

Castanet has a new feature that will appeal to golfers throughout the Okanagan and beyond.

Our new golf page features an interactive map of the region featuring every golf course from the Shuswap to the U.S. border.

You can scroll around the map to find the perfect course for your ability or style of play. And, as you zoom in or out, the courses in the area you want to play are featured in a scrollable list to the right.

Click on the pin on the map or on the golf course listing, and you're taken to a page specific to that course which features a photo of the course and a short description, listing the address, par, contact information, and the ability to book a tee time straight from the page.

It's a handy guide that will be useful for golfers looking to explore new courses as well as tourists to the region looking to enjoy our many top-quality golfing options.

The launch comes on the heels of another interactive feature recently added to Castanet, our new real estate page, which uses the same mapping technology to list homes for sale throughout the Okanagan.

Looking to hit the links? Look no further than our new golf page... and happy golfing!