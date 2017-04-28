House hunting made easy

Castanet just made finding your new home a whole lot easier.

We've given a complete overhaul to our Real Estate page, featuring an interactive map to help you find the home of your dreams.

Search by area, number of bedrooms, building style or price. Scroll around the Okanagan or zoom in to specific neighbourhoods.

The listings from our real estate classified section are displayed automatically on the map and appear in a scroll of available properties on the right, displayed in large, clickable photos.

Click on the image, or on its map icon to go to that home's specific listing with all the details about that home.

It's that easy. Happy house hunting!