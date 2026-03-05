West Kelowna News

West Kelowna Mounties are riding school buses watching for drivers who don't stop

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP Drivers are not stopping for school buses in West Kelowna.

Concerns that West Kelowna drivers are failing to stop for school buses are being addressed by area Mounties.

Officers in recent weeks have accompanied school bus drivers on their routes to monitor pickup and drop-off locations throughout West Kelowna, aiming to "identify and address" drivers who do not stop when buses activate their flashing red lights and extend their stop signs while children are boarding or exiting.

“We take the safety of our school children very seriously,” Cpl. Tyrone Wilton said in a media release.

“This issue was brought forward by parents and the school district, and our units will be making a focused effort to address it. Ensuring that students can get to and from school safely is a shared priority within our community.”

Drivers are reminded that traffic in both directions must stop when a school bus has its flashing red lights activated and the stop sign arm extended, unless travelling on a divided highway.

Nobody should pass or proceed until the red lights stop flashing and the bus begins moving again.

Drivers must reduce speed and remain vigilant in school zones, residential neighbourhoods, and areas where children may be waiting for or exiting a bus.

Drivers should also be prepared for unpredictable pedestrian behaviour, especially from young children.

Failing to stop may result in fines and applicable penalty points. The RCMP encourages the public to report unsafe or dangerous driving behaviour to their local detachment.