Young cyclist struck in West Kelowna by red Hyundai

Cyclist struck in intersection

Photo: Contributed Stock image of police lights.

A young cyclist was struck last week by a red Hyundai Tucson and West Kelowna RCMP are looking for more information about the incident.

A red coloured Hyundai Tucson that was travelling south bound on Westlake Road came to a stop at a red light at the intersection of Westlake Road and Highway 97 in West Kelowna Feb. 23 at around 7 p.m., when the driver began yelling at a cyclist, who was also stopped at the light, RCMP said in a media release.

RCMP said the driver then proceeded to "advance his vehicle toward the cyclist aggressively, striking him and knocking him off his bike, then the vehicle fled the area."

Const. MacDonald-Miles, lead investigator, is asking the unknown cyclist or any members of the public who may have witnessed this incident to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP are looking to identify the cyclist described as a younger Caucasian male, possibly between 17 and 20 years old, approximately six- feet-tall with no facial hair, wearing all black clothing and riding a black mountain or electric bike.

Anyone with information on the traffic incident, are urged to contact their local police, West Kelowna RCMP at 1-250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).