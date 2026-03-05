West Kelowna News

West Kelowna RCMP host Truth and Reconciliation basketball game

RCMP building relationships

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP Group photo of the participants of the 4th annual community basketball game.

The West Kelowna RCMP Indigenous Policing Section shot some hoops with Westbank First Nation community players recently.

RCMP played host to the fourth annual community basketball game on Feb. 27.

The RCMP team, led by Const. Rolly Williams, Westbank First Nation Chief and Council, the Mayor of West Kelowna, alumni from Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, and members of both the BC Highway Patrol and the West Kelowna traffic section, hit the hardcourt to have some fun.

The game was played at Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.

“The game was about building relationships through Truth and Reconciliation between local youth, elders, the Westbank First Nation community, the broader West Kelowna community, and the police We need to get back to being recognized as people and not just a uniform. We live in this community just as much as we work in it,” said Const. Williams.

The friendly match also served as a fundraising event, with proceeds supporting upcoming youth-focused Truth and Reconciliation initiatives.

The annual basketball game kicks off a year-long series of cultural programs, including drum-making, a canoe journey, traditional games, and learning traditional Syilx songs.

Team RCMP hung on for a 47–31 win.