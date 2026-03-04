West Kelowna News

Bus driver sucker punched, West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP West Kelowna RCMP are looking for this man.

A BC Transit driver took a punch to the nose last month and police are now looking for anyone who can help them track down the suspect.

Just before 7 a.m. Feb. 3, the bus driver told police that an unknown man approached him at the northbound Highway 97 and Butt Road bus stop and, without warning, punched him in the nose, RCMP said in a media release.

"The suspect then exited the bus through the rear doors, causing damage to the door weld as he kicked the door open," RCMP said.

The assault is believed to be unprovoked, and RCMP said the suspect and victim were not known to each other.

A photo of the suspect was obtained during the investigation. Officers have been unable to confirm his identity and are now releasing the image to the public in hopes that someone may recognize him.

“We are asking anyone who can identify the individual in the photo to contact police,” Const. Ash Puri, said in a media release.

“Public assistance can play a crucial role in helping us move the investigation forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognizes the suspect, or has video footage from the bus stop or surrounding area is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.