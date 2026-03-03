West Kelowna News

West Kelowna launches housing initiative, looks for partners

City seeks housing partners

Photo: DiStefano Jaud Architecture A housing project in West Kelowna denied in 2023 over safety concerns related to a second exit out of Glenrosa.

The City of West Kelowna is looking for partners to help accelerate the delivery of affordable housing in the community.

Through the new program “West Kelowna Builds,” the city says it has launched an Expression of Interest through BC Bids to explore a broad range of creative concepts and explore a variety of partnership opportunities.

The program is being funded through a portion of the $7.9 million federal Housing Accelerator Fund.

“With the launch of West Kelowna Builds, we’re looking at different partnership models to increase the supply of affordable housing in West Kelowna,” says Mayor Gord Milsom.

“Thanks to funding from CMHC to increase our housing supply, we are able to look at new and different opportunities to support our residents and newcomers to the community.”

The city says the program is designed to increase the supply and accelerate the delivery of long-term and secured non-market housing and mixed-tenure housing.

Those taking part in the initiative must include a minimum of 30 per cent of non-market housing with a portion secured as affordable housing.

While development partners would build and presumably operate these new projects, the city could provide city-owned land, offer land assembly strategies, waive or reduce development cost charges and expedite approvals.

This is similar to an initiative being run by the City of Kelowna.

Kelowna is partnering with Troika Developments for housing projects in Rutland and Glenmore.