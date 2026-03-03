West Kelowna News

West Kelowna RCMP searching for rightful owner of a ring found in Kalamoir Park

Looking for lost ring bearer

Photo: RCMP A hiker had found a ring while they were walking at Kalamoir Park in West Kelowna, BC on February 13, 2026.

Are you missing a ring?

If you lost a ring in Kalamoir Park recently, West Kelowna RCMP want to hear from you.

RCMP say a hiker found a ring while walking at Kalamoir Park in West Kelowna, on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine's Day.

"If you lost a ring in this area, please contact the West Kelowna RCMP and provide a description so that we can have it returned to the rightful owner," says a release from the West Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP did not release a photo of the ring, they need the rightful owner to describe the ring before it will be returned.

If you think the ring belongs to you, contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number: 2026-9084.