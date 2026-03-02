West Kelowna News

Winery foreclosures add to legal woes of B.C. developer

Who's behind failed winery

Photo: Colliers Canada Terralux Winery in West Kelowna's Lakeview Heights

Three winery properties in the Okanagan are being sold in court-ordered sales after lenders foreclosed on the owner, real estate developer Minglian Group.

The three properties are being sold by lenders Farm Credit Canada, a federal Crown corporation, and First West Credit Union, said Nicole Eastman, a Realtor representing the lenders with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

All three winery properties were beneficially owned by Minglian, according to Eastman and B.C. Supreme Court records.

They are being sold pursuant to Jan. 19 court order giving First West and Farm Credit Canada joint conduct of sale after the Minglian respondents failed to meet a Dec. 11, 2025 deadline to pay the $11.5 million required to redeem the lands.

The properties include the 10.96-acre, partially constructed Terralux Estate Winery in West Kelowna listed for $4.5 million. The winery was listed for $8.5 million before the foreclosure.

The other two properties are an 86-acre winery in Cawston, B.C. listed for $5.5 million and a 38-acre Okanagan Falls vineyard listed for $3.5 million.

It’s the latest turn of events for Minglian, which is already the subject of two insolvency proceedings involving unpaid construction loans on developments in Vancouver and Richmond.

Minglian Holdings Ltd. is the corporate entity named on the Minglian Group website, and is the subject of an insolvency proceeding in the B.C. Supreme Court centred around a stalled Vancouver development named Duet at 2511 Spruce St. and West Broadway.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted an order Sept. 25, 2025 under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act for Minglian Holdings Ltd. and 0882892 B.C. Ltd., a single-purpose numbered company for the project. MNP Ltd. was appointed monitor of the companies.

This followed a petition for creditor protection by lender National Bank of Canada, the senior lender for the Duet project that said it was owed about $35.4 million, according to its Sept. 24, 2025 petition.

Minglian is also the subject of a receivership in relation to a project in Richmond named The Capstan that didn’t commence construction, according to legal documents posted online by MNP.

MNP was appointed Sept. 23, 2025 as receiver and manager without security of all of the assets, undertakings and property of 8091 Capstan Project Ltd. and 0892691 BC Ltd. acquired for, or used in relation to, a business carried on by the debtors.

These were legal entities created for the Capstan project by Minglian, which guaranteed the debt and owed the Bank of Montreal more than $19 million, according to BMO’s July 28, 2025 petition.

Minglian Group and its principal Sean Huang did not respond to BIV’s requests for comment.

DLA Piper, the law firm that represented Minglian in the winery foreclosures, did not respond either. Reedman Law, the law firm representing Minglian in the insolvency proceedings, declined to comment.

“Minglian Holdings Ltd. is a privately owned real estate developer with a diversified commercial and residential portfolio and extensive experience in the dynamic markets of Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest,” says the Minglian Group website, which is still active.

The website says the company was founded in 2004 and has offices in Vancouver and Bellevue, Wash. It says the company has developed or is developing various projects in the Lower Mainland, Kelowna and Seattle.

The website still lists the Terralux Winery as an upcoming project.

The winery sales are on an “as is, where is” basis, do not involve a receiver and are subject to court approval, said Eastman of Sotheby’s.

The Terralux site in Kelowna had a lot of hype and was highly anticipated before construction halted around 2023. An incomplete 25,000-square-foot facility on the property has a foundation, elevator shaft and walls but no roof, she said.

The listing said the deadline for offers was Feb. 25, but Eastman said the next step would be setting a court date, at which time other people will be able to bring competing bids into court.

“In the current market, we do give some time before a court date is set just so that the property has a little bit of time on the market with an accepted offer to hopefully promote it with what the accepted offer price is and get some bids brought into court,” she said. “It will be quite a while still before it sells.”

Eastman said the winery sales are part of a bigger trend. There has been a “pretty big” increase in foreclosures in B.C., she said.

“I have other lender clients and they’ve had a surprisingly … high amount of their books in default,” she said.