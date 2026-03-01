West Kelowna News

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park honoured with arts and entertainment award

Concert series awarded

Photo: City of West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom receives Arts and Entertainment Award for Music in the Park at the Annual Key Business Awards hosted by the Greater Westside Board of Trade.

Mayor Gord Milsom accepted the Arts and Entertainment Award on behalf of Music in the Park at the 24th Annual Key Business Awards on Thursday.

The award was presented by the Greater Westside Board of Trade, recognizing the popular summer concert series organized by the City of West Kelowna.

“Music in the Park is a success because it brings our community together to celebrate local talent and create joyful, memorable summer evenings for our community,” said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom.

“A huge congratulations to everyone involved including fans, performers, staff, volunteers, partners and sponsors whose passion and devotion continue to make West Kelowna a vibrant, connected, and joyful place to live and truly the place to be!”

The free Friday night concerts are held at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park throughout the summer.

The 2025 season featured a range of performances, from local singer-songwriter Lucas Wentworth to tribute bands such as Lips – The Ultimate Rolling Stones Experience and The Hip Replacements. A record 11,687 people attended the concerts in 2025, compared to 6,561 the previous year.

The City said planning is already underway for the 2026 summer concert season.