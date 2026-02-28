West Kelowna News

Moratorium on most new water hookups remains on IR9 lands

Water remains issue on IR9

Photo: Wayne Moore Work on condo development halted over water availability

New development within IR9 remains at a virtual standstill as Westbank First Nation continues to work through water capacity issues.

The band announced a temporary hold on new water hookups eight months ago due to growing strain on the water systems.

“While our water remains clean and abundant, the infrastructure that delivers it — including the pumps — has reached its capacity,” WFN wrote at the time.

In an email to Castanet News requesting an update on the situation, the band reiterated protecting service levels for existing residents and maintaining fire protection standards remains the top priority for band council.

“Recent infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of Pump 5 at IR9, are intended to improve system redundancy and support overall system performance once fully commissioned,” officials stated in an email.

“While this work represents an important step forward, council is taking a prudent and measured approach to introducing new demands on the system while commissioning activities are completed and broader system planning is underway.

“A limited number of previously approved developments will be permitted to connect and have already been contacted directly. Building permits for existing IR9 developments and tenant improvements will continue to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

The temporary halt will remain in effect until council is satisfied, based on technical evidence, that additional development can be accommodated safely and responsibly.

More should be known soon when an outside consultant provides preliminary findings on an updated water master plan with short and long-term solutions.

While the band waits for the report, developers who have put projects on hold are also waiting.

A 39-unit condo development planned for the former Encore Theatre site remains behind construction fencing 20 months after the project was announced.

Demolition work at the site ground to a halt last year due to the water situation.