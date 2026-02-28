West Kelowna News

The golf season is officially underway with the opening of Two Eagles golf course Saturday

Photo: Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy Two Eagles opens for the season Saturday

The director of golf operations at Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy has never seen his golf course open for the season in February.

That’s about to change.

Two Eagles on the Westside, which is typically the first course in the Central Okanagan to open for the season, will do so Saturday, Feb. 28.

“This is definitely the earliest in my time. I think we were March 3rd one year, but 10 years out it’s never been February,” said Richard Sykes.

And, not surprisingly, golfers can’t wait to hit the course. A quick scan of the tee time availability shows just a few spots for nine holes later in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.

As for the condition of the course coming out of an unusually mild winter?

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen the course greener to start the year, and it’s definitely from our grounds crew. It’s wintered super well.”

And, while conditions may have been favourable to open a week or so ago, Sykes said he never pushes for an early opening.

“We make sure the course is ready and every department, the back shop is ready, the pro shop is ready, so we never really force it.

“But, we always do work hard so if we are able to open early, we’re ready for it.”

While Two Eagles will get an early jump on the season, other courses are not far behind.

Michaelbrook Ranch will open for the season Wednesday, March 4, Kelowna Springs is set to open Thursday, March 5, and Shadow Ridge Friday, March 6.

Shannon Lake is also shooting for a March 6 open while the Harvest is set to open the season March 20.

Other courses have yet to announce their opening dates.