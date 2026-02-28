West Kelowna News

Tallus Ridge mechanic alleges staged damage during test drive after listing Nissan Pathfinder on Facebook Marketplace

Mechanic left scammed

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna mechanic says he was targeted in a vehicle-buying scam after listing his Nissan Pathfinder on Facebook Marketplace for $6,000 — well below similar listings.

“The next closest one was about $10,000 and we listed for six… just trying to get it out, get it to go,” said Mike Nordlund, a mechanic with almost 25 years of experience.

The listing drew immediate interest, including from a buyer in the Vancouver area.

“They were willing to come up right away and come look at it,” Nordlund said. “They were willing to leave immediately from Abbotsford, so I gave them first roll at it.”

After nearly a five-hour drive, two men arrived to inspect the SUV. Nordlund said the vehicle had been running well that day, having recently undergone maintenance.

“I had a good idea that it was in good condition,” he said.

But during the test drive, things changed.

“The gentleman that was test driving it… he accelerated very, very, very hard. Then he turned to me and said, ‘Why is there smoke coming from the back of the car?’” Nordlund said. Smoke poured from the exhaust under acceleration.

When they returned to his home, fresh oil was spotted under the hood, which Nordlund said had not been there before.

Nordlund also noticed how the pair had coordinated their approach.

“They worked in pairs. One gentleman was talking to me and keeping my attention while we walked around the car. The other was moving around the vehicle quickly, checking things out,” he said. “The hood was up for maybe 15 seconds before they’d done the coolant check and the oil check, then closed it quickly.”

Back at his house, one of the men quickly pointed to what he claimed were signs of a blown head gasket.

“They got very urgent about everything,” Nordlund said. “He popped the radiator cap, showed me oil in the coolant, said it was a blown head gasket — which can be true — and then directed me to the back of the vehicle to smell the coolant, saying it smelled sweet.”

The men then offered $1,500 for the vehicle.

“They gave me a whole rundown… but their price tag was $1,500 at that point,” he said. Nordlund countered at $4,000, which the men refused. Over the next few hours, they called back with higher offers — $2,500, then $3,500.

“At this point I got really suspicious,” he said. “Why would you want this broken car for $3,500?”

After researching online, Nordlund discovered the situation matched a known scam.

“It was the first hit,” he said. “The whole scam listed, point for point, what happened to me. I never, for the life of me, thought as somebody selling a vehicle, that a buyer could be the dishonest one.”

Nordlund eventually sold the vehicle to another buyer the following morning. He said he lost about $1,500 but was relieved to avoid a more serious scam.

He is now warning others to exercise caution when selling vehicles privately.

“Be aware that there are things out there, and maybe run a Google search before you’re selling cars. I’ve been in the trade for 25 years, so I like to think that I know what I’m doing — but everybody learns every day,” he said.

Kelowna RCMP advise sellers to meet buyers in public places under surveillance whenever possible.

“There are opportunities to add some additional layers of safety by coming to the police detachment parking lot, where there are cameras. People doing criminal or illegal activities are less likely to want to come meet in public places,” said Cpl. Steven Lang.