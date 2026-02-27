Tactical team involved in police raid on West Kelowna home
Tactical police raid home
UPDATE 4:50 p.m.
The West Kelowna RCMP has declined to provide any details on the search warrant for the time being.
“I can confirm that there is no risk to the public,” said Const. Ash Puri. “Further information will be provided when it becomes available.”
ORIGINAL 4 p.m.
Tactical police officers are at the scene of what appears to be a search warrant in West Kelowna.
Police are focused on a home at 1887 Scott Crescent in the affluent Diamond View Estates neighbourhood.
While officers appear to be demobilizing at this time, a witness reports police previously had a tracked robot deployed alongside the tactical Emergency Response Team.
Plainclothes and uniformed police officers are now going in and out of the home.
Castanet has requested information from the West Kelowna RCMP.
