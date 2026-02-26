West Kelowna RCMP warn of 'elaborate and convincing' police impersonators
Impersonating the RCMP
Someone is going to great lengths to impersonate the West Kelowna RCMP.
The detachment is warning the public after receiving two reports overnight of a sophisticated scam where suspects impersonate RCMP officers and use caller ID spoofing to make it appear as though the calls are coming directly from the West Kelowna RCMP.
Victims were convinced to join a video call, where the suspects on the other end were dressed in police-style uniforms. During the calls, the scammers tried to gather personal and financial information that could later be used in extortion attempts.
“This scam is very elaborate and convincing,” said Const. Ash Puri. “We want to stress that the RCMP will never ask for money, personal banking information, or private identification details over the phone or through video chat.”
The public is reminded that the RCMP will never:
- Ask for payment of any kind over the phone
- Request banking information, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or money transfers
- Conduct official business through Zoom, FaceTime, or other video-chat platforms
- Demand money to avoid arrest or legal consequences
If You Receive a Suspicious Call
- Hang up immediately
- Do not provide personal or financial information
- Look up your local detachment’s number independently
- Contact your local police
The West Kelowna RCMP has now opened a centralized file as they try to track down the perpetrators.
Both people who reported the spoofing calls were advised to contact their local police agencies in their respective jurisdictions.
You can find more fraud prevention tips on the BC RCMP website.
More West Kelowna News
- Netflix declines to raise offer Business - 3:20 pm
- Shooter had a 2nd accountTumbler Ridge - 3:20 pm
- Fame was overwhelmingEntertainment - 3:14 pm
- Anthropic resists PentagonBusiness - 3:11 pm
- Nurse was over-medicatingKamloops - 2:56 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bob Kelowna BC SPCA >