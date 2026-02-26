West Kelowna News

West Kelowna RCMP warn of 'elaborate and convincing' police impersonators

Impersonating the RCMP

Photo: Glacier Media Rear lights of an RCMP cruiser.

Someone is going to great lengths to impersonate the West Kelowna RCMP.

The detachment is warning the public after receiving two reports overnight of a sophisticated scam where suspects impersonate RCMP officers and use caller ID spoofing to make it appear as though the calls are coming directly from the West Kelowna RCMP.

Victims were convinced to join a video call, where the suspects on the other end were dressed in police-style uniforms. During the calls, the scammers tried to gather personal and financial information that could later be used in extortion attempts.

“This scam is very elaborate and convincing,” said Const. Ash Puri. “We want to stress that the RCMP will never ask for money, personal banking information, or private identification details over the phone or through video chat.”

The public is reminded that the RCMP will never:

Ask for payment of any kind over the phone

Request banking information, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or money transfers

Conduct official business through Zoom, FaceTime, or other video-chat platforms

Demand money to avoid arrest or legal consequences

If You Receive a Suspicious Call

Hang up immediately

Do not provide personal or financial information

Look up your local detachment’s number independently

Contact your local police



The West Kelowna RCMP has now opened a centralized file as they try to track down the perpetrators.

Both people who reported the spoofing calls were advised to contact their local police agencies in their respective jurisdictions.

You can find more fraud prevention tips on the BC RCMP website.