Two stranded UTV riders rescued by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Wednesday afternoon

COSAR rescues UTV riders

Photo: COSAR/Facebook Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were tasked with rescuing two stranded people in West Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

Two people that were stranded up a forest service road were rescued thanks to the efforts of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Wednesday afternoon.

In a social media post, COSAR said it was tasked with rescuing two stranded individuals in separate Utility Terrain Vehicles in West Kelowna.

It said 10 COSAR members responded up Bear Main FSR with snowmobiles and a tracked UTV of their own, equipped with first aid gear.

“Great teamwork led to a response and everyone was home by supper time,” the post reads.