Offer made on West Kelowna winery in bankruptcy sale

Photo: Colliers Terralux Winery in West Kelowna's Lakeview Heights

A high profile West Kelowna development that sat dormant for months is now being marketed for a much lower price under a court-ordered sale, after its owner defaulted on mortgage payments.

The 10-acre Boucherie Road winery named Terralux is one of three properties owned by Minglian Holdings being sold across the Okanagan, on behalf of the lender, Nicole Eastman, associate broker with Sothebys International realty said.

The properties were on the market for a months before going into a foreclosure sale. Eastman said the original $8.5 million price-tag on the West Kelowna property was “well above” appraised value, and that may have contributed to the lack of activity.

It’s now listed at $4.5 million and has generated a fair amount of curiosity.

“We’ve had lots of interest and we actually have received an offer,” Eastman said. “We’ll see if it’s something the lender is able to work with. If not, we’ll keep it on the market.”

A review process on that and any other offer will begin Thursday and if need be, more offers can be made down the road.

Eastman said the listed price is a fair representation of the appraised value, keeping with court requirements. By law, the properties must also remain on the market long enough to demonstrate to a judge that reasonable efforts were made to achieve fair market value.

Eastman acknowledged ongoing concerns about wineries struggling to make ends meet and that there are a number for sale. In late 2024, OK Wine Guys had about 30 vineyards and 18 wineries for sale in the Southern Interior, and the owner said the number of listings was growing for a variety of reasons.

Certainly, the issues facing wineries have yet to dissipate but Eastman said this sale has to do with a separate set of conditions and there are no other winery properties in the Okanagan in foreclosure.

“Wineries are not huge money-making operations,” Eastman said.

“The margins are slim, and it’s typically something people do as a passion project …You have to have a really big operation to make money at scale.”

With all three wineries across the valley included in their holdings, the company could theoretically have had a sizeable impact. In this case, however, the borrower was described as highly leveraged, with other real estate projects reportedly facing creditor protection proceedings.

“I think this is just this particular group,” the agent said. “This person took out too much debt and wasn’t able to make their payments.”

For now, prospective buyers appear to be watching the West Kelowna property closely.

“It’s been this huge, highly anticipated project, and it’s been sitting untouched for a while,” the agent said. “A lot of people are curious about what’s going to happen. There are lots of options for what someone could do with it.”

Terralux

Terralux Estate Winery was announced a few years ago, and expected to bring a new luxury location to the market, with a restaurant, lounge, retail space and production facility, but was never fully realized.

The vineyard portion of the property already has 8.8 acres of chardonnay vines planted, but the structures aren't quite there.

"The property is improved with a substantial partially completed concrete structure, including foundation, elevator shaft, and formed concrete walls," reads the listing.

Chapman Vineyard

Chapman Vineyard, is a 30-acre property with 26.5 acres of vines, and a five-bedroom house and located just outside of Okanagan Falls, south of Skaha Lake.

It had been listed for $5.99 million in October 2024, but was reduced a couple of times since then. In the court-ordered sale it has been listed at $3.5 million.

"The scale and composition of plantings offer meaningful production potential, well-suited to support an existing winery or to establish a new label focused on estate-grown fruit," reads the listing.

"The main level features an open-concept great room, spacious kitchen with granite counters, vaulted ceilings in the living area, and a primary bedroom suite."

S'milka Vista

The most expensive of the three S'milka Vista properties is currently listed at $5.5 million.

It's also the largest winery of the three with 86 acres in the Similkameen Valley, west of the Okanagan Valley between Keremeos and Osoyoos. Of that, 40 acres are planted with a variety of vine types.

The property is set up for an independent winery business, with a production building, wine shop, and workshop. But the business itself isn't for sale.

There's also a residence on site with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

"The property presents potential for a new or expanding operation in a region recognized for quality fruit and increasing agritourism activity," reads the listing.