West Kelowna News

West Kelowna RCMP identify 'I brake for saucy wenches' driver

'Saucy wenches' driver ID'd

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP Images of suspect vehicle and decal featured on rear of truck.

UPDATE 5 p.m.

Police have tracked down the driver involved in a pedestrian incident in West Kelowna on Jan. 29.

“The West Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance as the suspect of the pedestrian collision was identified shortly after the initial media release was issued,” said Mountes in an updated news release issued late Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL 2:08 p.m.

The driver of a white pickup truck bearing a bumper sticker that reads “I brake for saucy wenches” is being sought by RCMP for questioning following a Jan. 29 incident that left a woman injured.

According to police, the West Kelowna Women’s Shelter reported that a pedestrian had been struck in front of the Super Save Gas station on Elliott Road.

When officers arrived, the woman told them she had been hit in the right arm by a white, lifted pickup truck. The vehicle was further described as a possible Duramax-style truck with the distinctive bumper sticker.

"The pedestrian fell to the ground and sustained a laceration to her head. She was transported by EHS to hospital for medical assessment," RCMP said.

"According to the pedestrian, after the collision the female driver, described as approximately 40 years old and wearing a hat, assisted her into the truck and later dropped her off at the women’s shelter. The driver did not remain on scene or exchange information with the pedestrian as required under the Motor Vehicle Act."

Investigators obtained video surveillance from the area and are seeking to identify the driver or gather additional information regarding this incident.

The RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash-camera footage, or can identify the vehicle or driver involved to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.