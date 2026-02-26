West Kelowna News

West Kelowna providing incentives for creating secondary suites

Incentives for more housing

Photo: Colin Dacre-file West Kelowna adopts initiatives to add more housing

The City of West Kelowna is putting aside more than $1.5 million to incentivize the creation of more rental housing in the city.

The money comes from the $7.98 million the city received last year through the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.

By accepting the funds, the city committed to seven initiatives as part of an action plan to build more housing, including initiatives to increase infill housing, encourage more rental, affordable and missing-middle housing.

The plan brought before council Tuesday includes initiatives to legalize and create secondary suites and carriage houses and a development cost charge waiver for non-market housing.

The ‘Grow a Suite Grant Program’ would provide homeowners with a grant equal to 25 per cent of the permit value or $7,500, whichever is less. The city would also waive permit fees between $150 and $500.

Up to $330,000 would be made available, which could incentivize the creation of up to 42 new units.

To qualify, homeowners would be required to sign a declaration that the units would not be used for short-term rentals or decommissioned for a minimum of three years.

Council also endorsed a development cost charge waiver program for non-market housing that would provide up to $1.2 million for qualified projects.

The city says the program could provide incentives for up to 114 new rental units.

Both programs are expected to launch this spring.

Housing Accelerator Fund monies must be spent by the end of 2028.