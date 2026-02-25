West Kelowna News

Resort may suffer after appeals court voids rental covenant at West Kelowna's Cove

Photo: The Cove BC's highest court has struck down a rental-pool covenant at the Cove Resort in West Kelowna.

A group of unit owners at the Cove Resort in West Kelowna will be able to exit the property’s rental pool following a lengthy legal battle, which could prove problematic for the resort as a whole.

The BC Court of Appeal sided with nearly 30 property owners on Tuesday, overturning a 2024 BC Supreme Court decision on the issue, ruling that the original trial judge made multiple errors.

Writing on behalf of a three-judge panel, appeals justice Margot Fleming details decades of litigation over the rental pool at the Cove, ultimately ruling that a previous lawsuit has already settled the issue.

The Cove Resort, with its 150 residential units and four commercial strata lots, was constructed in 2006 to be operated as a strata-hotel. A covenant was registered on all units, requiring owners only rented out their units through the central pool.

When the rental pool started operating in 2007, it started incurring significant losses and a new agreement was put in place, reducing the unit owners' share of the rental revenue from 60 per cent to 50 per cent.

Ninety-one of the owners agreed to the new 50/50 revenue split. The rest of the owners, who refused to sign the new agreement, were then locked out of the rental pool and were also unable to rent their units privately.

Tor Anderson purchased his unit at the Cove in 2006 and did not sign a rental pool agreement. After trying unsuccessfully to sell his unit in 2008 and 2009, he rented it privately.

The owner of the hotel front desk, a numbered company that was transferred ownership from the developer, responded by suing Anderson.

Anderson, however, he won his counterclaim in appeals court, successfully arguing that the covenant “lacked certainty.”

“There is no certainty with respect to the terms of the rental pool management agreement and, as a result, there is a lack of certainty in the covenant itself,” ruled Justice David Tysoe in the Anderson case. “By looking at the covenant registered against a unit, a successor in title to the unit cannot determine the terms by which the unit may be rented to the public.”

After the Anderson case, the rental manager discharged the covenant against 17 units at the request of their owners but then refused to discharge the covenant for anyone else.

Twenty-eight more owners sued with the argument that the Anderson case was binding. The trial judge, in 2024, disagreed and ruled in favour of the rental manager.

But in the decision Tuesday, the BC Court of Appeal found that the Anderson ruling, which has since gone on to be referenced in other litigation at other properties, was indeed binding.

“In my view, because the issue was the same, re-litigating that issue was an abuse of process,” said Fleming in her decision.

The appeals court quashed the trial judge’s ruling and declared the covenant void against the 28 property owners who sued.

The impact of the ruling on the operations of the Cove has the potential to be dire. The original trial judge noted the “broader negative consequences" when she ruled against the property owners.

“Having such a large number of resort units withdraw from the rental pool would likely prevent the respondent from being financially able to provide most, if not all, of the hotel services,” the judge noted.