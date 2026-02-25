West Kelowna News

Crown wants $15K fine for man who flew drone near McDougall Creek wildfire

Photo: Ralph Gardner Lake Okanagan Resort sustained extensive damage in the McDougall Creek Wildfire in August 2023.

A judge has reserved her decision on the sentence for a Kelowna man convicted of flying a drone and interfering with wildfire operations during the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

Derek Leippi was charged under the Wildfire Act. He was found guilty in a decision published online on Feb. 9.

According to that judgement, Leippi was in a boat offshore of the burned Okanagan Lake Resort on Aug. 27, 2023—10 days after it was destroyed by the wildfire—using a drone to take video footage of the area.

“Mr. Leippi became aware of a helicopter that was bucketing water in the area where his boat was located, although he had not seen any evidence of an active fire on shore,” said judge Cathie Heinrichs in her decision.

“He lowered the drone, hovering just above the water so that it would not disturb the helicopter.”

The helicopter pilot, Brett Mayden, who had been working for more than five hours that day, noticed the drone and became irritated.

Mayden took two small buckets of water out of the lake and tried to knock the drone from the air. After two attempts, he noticed a conservation officer boat approaching and took a full bucket of water before returning to the fire fight.

The ruling notes that the conservation officers had previously told Leippi to move his boat out of the way, but were unaware of the drone until they saw the helicopter’s unusual actions.

“For those moments when Mr. Mayden was annoyed by the drone, his focus was no longer on the firefighting efforts,” said Judge Heinrichs.

During a sentencing hearing at the Kelowna courthouse on Tuesday, Crown counsel Rigel Tessmann contended that Leippi should be fined $15,000, or 15 per cent of the maximum fine of $100,000. He also said Leippi should issue a public apology.

Tessmann said while there appeared to have been no ill intent, an apology would be appreciated by the community. He also contended that a lower fine might not meet the threshold for the public to “see justice to be done”.

Leippi, who represented himself in court, requested that the judge be lenient in delivering her sentence.

He also tried to contest some of the evidence heard during the trial, especially the timeline of the interaction between his drone and the helicopter. The judge told him the appropriate time to further argue the case would be during an appeal.

As for the fine, Leippi said most of the higher fines cited in case law by the Crown were for violations by commercial operators or corporations, not individuals. He also presented news reports of recent cases, one in Alberta, where a man was fined $10,000 out of a maximum of $25,000 for flying a drone in Jasper National Park during a wildfire. The other was a case out of the UK, where a man was fined $3,600 for drone activity over an industrial fire.

Leippi said $750 would be more proportional than the $15,000 proposed by the Crown.

He said his career as a Realtor had been impacted by news reports about the case, and submitted four articles to the judge.

“I wanted to highlight the fact they’re kind of sensationalized towards the fact that I’m a Realtor,” Leippi said. “Potentially, when the public sees that they say, oh, he was trying to film something to make some money. You know, big, bad Realtors.”

While he did not tell the judge how a $15,000 fine would impact him financially, he said he, “wouldn’t end up in the food line.”

Judge Heinrichs said she would need time to consider a sentence in the case and would probably issue a written decision.

-with files from Colin Dacre