West Kelowna News

West Kelowna dance club hits reset after pandemic pause

Dancing days are here again

Photo: Brian Elmer Longtime Central Okanagan dance club hits the restart button.

A longtime Okanagan dance club is hitting the reset button.

Westsyde Squares dance club was founded back in 1958, and it's restarting its newcomer lessons.

The club was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which was followed by hesitancy to start socializing and square dancing again.

As part of the introductory period, the first session lets the public take a spin for a small donation at the door.

The "Come Try It" introductory lesson is set for Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at 860 Anders Road, the brand new Lakeview Heights Community Hall in West Kelowna.

The lesson will run for 90 minutes and is open to all ages, although children should be at least 8 years old.

Singles are welcome, the attire is casual, and dancers are encouraged to wear clean, soft-soled shoes.

The next lessons will run over the next nine to 10 weeks, starting on March 9 at the same location, on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

If you're interested in learning more, call 250-212-0295 or email [email protected].