West Kelowna News

Mobile home park on Westbank First Nation sells

Mobile home park sold

Photo: Unison HM Commercial Realty Westview Mobile Home Park has sold

A mobile home park on the Westside has sold.

After weeks of speculation, Unison HM Commercial Realty announced Tuesday morning Westview Village Mobile Home Park has changed hands.

While the identity of the owner has not been revealed, a news release says the new owner will continue to operate it as a mobile home park.

The 55 acre property on Highway 97 includes 284 pads.

“We extend our sincere thanks to both the seller and the buyer for their leadership and collaboration in bringing this transaction to completion,” the news release stated.

The original list price was $34.5 million, but the actual sale price remains confidential.