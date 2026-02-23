West Kelowna News

Hiker, dogs rescued from Rose Valley in West Kelowna

Hiker rescued Sunday

Photo: COSAR Fifteen members of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called out at around 2 p.m. Sunday and tasked with a medical rescue for an injured hiker in the Rose Valley area.

A hiker was rescued Sunday by helicopter from a West Kelowna trail.

“The subject, who had been hiking with two dogs, was located and treated, but due to the nature of the injuries, a helicopter was required for evacuation,” COSAR said in a media release posted online.

“The patient was successfully handed over to BC Emergency Health Services at Alpine Helicopters.”

Bike and ground teams safely walked the subject’s two dogs out. All members returned to base shortly after dark.

Air Rescue One Helicopter Winch Society helped provide the flight crew, winch and rescue helicopter.