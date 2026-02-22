285829
Heavy smoke erupts from Arby’s in West Kelowna

Smoke pours from Arby's

Madison Reeve - Feb 21, 2026 / 4:29 pm | Story: 600177

Contributed

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the Arby’s restaurant at 3031 Louie Dr #401 Saturday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started just before 4 p.m., prompting an immediate response from the West Kelowna Fire Department, which remains on the scene.

Officials say the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

