West Kelowna News
Heavy smoke erupts from Arby’s in West Kelowna
Smoke pours from Arby's
Contributed
Thick smoke was seen billowing from the Arby’s restaurant at 3031 Louie Dr #401 Saturday afternoon.
The fire reportedly started just before 4 p.m., prompting an immediate response from the West Kelowna Fire Department, which remains on the scene.
Officials say the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations are ongoing.
