Fire crews handle fire, heavy smoke at Arby’s in West Kelowna

Contributed

UPDATE: 5:55 p.m.

he West Kelowna Fire Department has extinguished a fire that broke out inside the Arby’s restaurant at 3031 Louie Dr #401 on Saturday just before 4 p.m.

The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.

The fire department told Castanet that more details about the incident are expected to be released later this evening.

UPDATE: 5:05 p.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department continues to tackle a fire at Arby’s restaurant on Saturday afternoon, with crews currently ventilating the restaurant.

Smoke can be seen coming out of the back of the restaurant.

The fast food chain is the only business in the complex, as others beside are for lease.

Photo: Madison Reeve Arby's still has smoke coming from the back of their business

ORIGINAL: 4:30 p.m.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the Arby’s restaurant at 3031 Louie Dr #401 Saturday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started just before 4 p.m., prompting an immediate response from the West Kelowna Fire Department, which remains on the scene.

Officials say the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations are ongoing.