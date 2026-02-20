West Kelowna News

West Kelowna Mounties target shoplifters

Shoplifters caught by RCMP

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP some of the items recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

West Kelowna Mounties targeted shoplifters last week and came across 18 theft-related incidents.

In turn, there were nine investigations that could lead to charges, two people were referred to Restorative Justice, several suspects received store bans and around $3,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered.

“This project sends a clear message that retail theft will not be tolerated in West Kelowna,” Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney of the West Kelowna Crime Reduction Unit said in a media release.

“Through targeted enforcement and strong partnerships with local businesses, we’ve worked to hold offenders accountable and improve safety for our community.”

The West Kelowna RCMP CRU will continue to work closely with retailers and community partners to address property crime and enhance public safety.