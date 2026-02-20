West Kelowna News

Ball rolling on plan to link power grids across Okanagan Lake

Linking grids across lake

Photo: BC Hydro West Kelowna's BC Hydro substation.

Construction is expected to begin this year on upgrades to the BC Hydro substation in West Kelowna, paving the way for a long-awaited secondary power connection for the Westside.

Site preparation will begin next month as the utility moves to expand the substation on Shannon Lake Road, adjacent to Neighbour's Pub. Full construction will start in the summer and run until 2028.

The work is being done in advance of the larger West Kelowna transmission line project, which will see BC Hydro connect with FortisBC’s grid on the other side of the lake in Kelowna.

Currently, the greater Westside is supplied with electricity via a single power line, running over the Pennask plateau from Merritt. The power line has been threatened by wildfires multiple times over the years.

West Kelowna and the surrounding communities are, by far, the largest population centre in B.C. without a redundant power link.

After years of advocacy from local governments on the Westside, BC Hydro decided in 2024 that an interconnection across the lake was the best option.

BC Hydro revealed recently it expects to identify the leading route option between the two grids by the end of 2026.

“We'll carry out detailed design of the transmission line route, alongside regulatory approvals and permitting, in 2027 and 2028,” BC Hydro said online. “Construction could commence as early as 2029.”

BC Hydro says environmental studies and field work are already underway, including fish and aquatic, wildlife, and archaeological assessments.

“We're designing the project to avoid habitat fragmentation and habitat loss by using existing corridors, such as roads,” the utility said.

“A crossing of Okanagan Lake will be required. We recognize that Okanagan Lake has important cultural and ecological significance and we're taking steps to limit impacts to shoreline and aquatic habitat.”

BC Hydro is holding an open house on both projects on Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shannon Lake Golf Course.

A virtual session will also take place on March 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can register for the online session at at [email protected] by March 3.