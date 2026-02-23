West Kelowna News

West Kelowna RCMP holding info sessions on fraud prevention, counterfeit detection

The West Kelowna RCMP is hosting a pair of presentations next month that will help you avoid getting ripped off.

On March 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westbank First Nation, 1920 Quail Lane, an educational event will be held to “enhance community safety and awareness around fraud prevention and counterfeit detection.”

The first presentation from the federal RCMP is on the “top frauds affecting seniors.” It is expected to run 75 minutes.

“[Police] will deliver an informative session on current scam trends impacting seniors,” said a news release. “Across Canada, older adults are increasingly being targeted by sophisticated tactics used by organized crime groups.”

The session will outline how groups identify and reach potential victims, common deceptive practices used to defraud seniors and practical steps for prevention and reporting.

The second session from the Bank of Canada is on “counterfeit currency awareness” and will run 45 minutes.

“The Bank of Canada will present an interactive session on recognizing counterfeit currency,” said the news release.

Participants will learn how to authenticate Canadian bank notes, what to look for when handling cash and how to respond if a suspected counterfeit note is encountered.

Both sessions are free. You can register to attend here.