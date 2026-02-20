West Kelowna News

'Money for nothing': West Kelowna investigates third-party water billing at apartment complex

Does billing break bylaws?

Photo: Colin Dacre The Carrington Ridge apartments in West Kelowna. A resident of the building is frustrated with the sub-metering water service the building uses to bill renters for water.

A West Kelowna apartment complex's practice of sub-metering and billing renters for water has caught the eye of city hall for potentially running afoul of bylaws.

Alberta Pardo moved into the Carrington Ridge apartments on Carrington Road last summer, signing a lease that saw him agree to pay for utilities in addition to rent.

While he has dealt directly with BC Hydro for electricity, he and everyone else in the building are billed for city water by Wyse Metering, a sub-metering service.

For a one-bedroom apartment with a single occupant, Pardo has been getting billed roughly $75 a month for “water charges.” The bills do not include any information about how much water was used.

“It's a way to get more money, apart from the rent, to get more money for nothing," said Pardo, explaining that he’s been unable to get answers from both Wyse Metering and his landlord in regards to what exactly he is paying for.

"So many people nowadays are tight. Why should they be paying more just to fill up some pockets for nothing?"

On one recent monthly bill for $75.83 that was issued to Pardo, $46.32 was attributed to “water and wastewater base charge,” which is noted to be rates set by the municipality. Another $28.10 is listed as a “water service fee,” which pays for the sub-metering service itself. GST is charged on the service fee.

For comparison, a typical single-detached home in Kelowna pays $10-$15 per month in metered water usage and $36.33 for sewer fees.

Sub-metering services are intended to ensure renters in multi-unit buildings only pay for the utilities they use, but for Pardo, he has no way of telling from his bill how much water he's using and what rate he's being charged at.

Pardo has taken the issue to the City of West Kelowna, which has a bylaw that explicitly states “no person shall sell water from the city’s water utility.”

In a statement to Castanet News, the city said it has “recently become aware of this company charging residents in an apartment building for their water usage.”

“City staff are currently working to clarify how best to enforce the city’s bylaw in this particular situation,” a city spokesperson said.

Pardo says if the city confirms that the sub-metering system violates bylaws, he feels that he and everyone else who has lived in the apartments since they were built roughly six years ago should be reimbursed.

Wyse and the building’s owner, Skyline Living, did not respond to a request for comment.

BC Utilities Commission familiar with Wyse

In 2023 after a year-long investigation, the BC Utilities Commission ruled that Wyse was a utility and must comply with B.C. regulations.

The BCUC stepped in amid complaints from residents about inflated charges, service fees and a lack of transparency in billing.

Included as an exhibit in the BCUC investigation was a letter from Vernon B.C. resident Chhotubhai (Joe) Patel, who shared concerns about his electrical bill.

“Even though I live alone, I leave for work at 9 a.m. and don't come home till at least 9 p.m., I also work seven days a week, yet my bills are ridiculous over $120 to $175 per month,” he told the BCUC.

While the BCUC ordered Wyse to seek regulatory approvals for its rates and systems, the regulator’s jurisdiction only applies to energy utilities like electrical and natural gas services.

Regulation of water and wastewater services typically fall to the municipalities that own them.