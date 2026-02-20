West Kelowna News

West Kelowna man sentenced for sparking grass fire

Photo: Colin Dacre West Kelowna Fire Department.

A West Kelowna man who confessed to sparking a grass fire while "playing around" was given a suspended sentence and probation after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Jordan Martz, 36, pleaded to mischief for recklessly damaging property, a lesser charge than the arson charge he originally faced for a Sept. 16, 2025 incident.

“A grass fire was reported at just about noon on that date, an officer arrived and there was a man nearby who was sort of observing things from behind a tree, but not making any attempts to put the fire out,” Crown counsel Alexander Wheele said.

‘The officer went over and spoke with that man while the firefighters dealt with the fire. That turned out to be Mr. Martz, who admitted to the officer, candidly, that he had been essentially playing around, lighting bits of grass and some bugs on fire (when) things got out of control.”

The fire spread larger, and larger until firefighters arrived and put it out.

“In terms of actual damage, it was damage to this field,” Wheele said, explaining it was a municipally owned lot.

“There were buildings nearby, so there was potential for harm but fortunately, that didn't materialize.”

The court heard Martz has a single prior conviction from April 2024 for break and enter. He was born in Calgary but grew up in West Kelowna. He has no fixed address, a Grade 11 education and relies on social assistance, along with help from a local outreach group. He has struggled to attend court in the past but accepted responsibility and wanted to resolve the case.

Crown and defence jointly recommended a suspended sentence with 12 months of probation, including a condition that he not possess any incendiary devices. The Crown said stricter conditions were not being sought.

“Every indication would be that we would be potentially be setting him up for that breach cycle, as it's sometimes referred to, and the juice isn't worth the squeeze here in Crown’s submission,’ Wheele said. “That's why we're proposing such a simple probation order.”

The judge accepted the joint submission, and offered Martz a warning.

“You have to be careful with things that light … because fires can go grow very quickly under certain conditions, way beyond what anyone would have thought. I would hate for you to be responsible for, by being careless, ruining other people's property or even their lives.”

This incident happened amid a series of suspicious fires being sparked in West Kelowna and two people were arrested.

There was no indication during the court date for Martz that he had a connection to any of the other fires set at that time.