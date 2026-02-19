West Kelowna News

Future funding for FireSmart still uncertain after province boosts 2026 budget

Photo: Kristi Taylor West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund welcomes $15 million in additional funding for FireSmart in 2026, but worries about funding for 2027 and beyond.

The provincial budget eased some of the fears of BC communities that rely on FireSmart funding, but the future of the program is still uncertain.

Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey introduced a budget on Tuesday that increases government spending by $3.9 billion and projects deficits of $13.3 billion, $12.2 billion, and $11.4 billion over the next three fiscal years.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund was relieved to hear that $15 million will be added to the FireSmart Community Funding and Supports program, topping up funds available for the current intake.

“I was pleased to see an additional $15 million added to the 2026 program year; however, there is still no funding beyond that,” said Brolund

Brolund spoke out earlier this month when the province briefly suspended the application process because it had run out of money.

“We have a long history with wildfire in our community. We know the effects of it, but we also know that FireSmart works,” he said. “It’s a tremendous program."

“It has been scientifically proven after devastating events like the McDougall Creek fire that it works, that the things that we do as a result of our FireSmart program save homes and potentially save lives.”

Brolund said the additional funding for 2026 makes it clear the government heard his and others’ concerns and he’s glad that another 75 communities will be supported.

“I remain cautiously optimistic based on the forest minister’s comments that the program will continue in some way with additional funding for 2027 and beyond,” he added.

“We know the program works and West Kelowna wants to continue to partner with the province to make a meaningful impact on wildfire risk around our community.”