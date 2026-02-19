West Kelowna News

West Kelowna sued over deal to build Casa Loma emergency exit

Photo: City of West Kelowna Plans for an emergency exit constructed in West Kelowna's Casa Loma neighbourhood in 2024.

A West Kelowna woman is suing the city over a property deal that went sideways in connection to an emergency exit the municipality constructed in the Casa Loma neighbourhood in 2024.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Dr. Corrina Iampen alleges the city breached, or negligently misrepresented its contract with her, causing her to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The notice of civil claim says she purchased a property at 2498 Casa Palmero Drive on Jan. 20, 2022 for $449,000. The deal granted a developer identified as numbered company 435133 BC Ltd. the right to purchase the property for $210,000 if construction of a home on the property had not started within a certain time.

Iampen purchased the property with the intention of building a home, but was approached by the City of West Kelowna in March 2023 with a proposal to purchase a right of way on the property to allow for the construction of an emergency exit out of Casa Loma.

At the time, there was only one way in and out of the Casa Loma neighbourhood on Campbell Road and there were significant concerns from residents and the fire department about how a wildfire evacuation would unfold.

“As a result of the discussions with employees of West Kelowna, the plaintiff understood that she could not construct the proposed residence on the property if she was to allow West Kelowna to construct the egress path, given various changes that would be required to the property,” said the lawsuit.

“However, given the importance of the egress path to the Casa Loma neighbourhood, the plaintiff, assuming that West Kelowna would agree to certain conditions in relation to the egress path and payment of costs, was willing to delay the construction of the proposed residence.”

The lawsuit alleges a deal was signed between Iampen and the city on June 1, 2023 and the emergency exit was constructed by March 2024.

After the exit was constructed, a survey determined that it was not in fact constructed on Iampen’s property, but the suit alleges the city agreed to abide by the terms of the deal anyways.

The construction of the exit and regrading of the property required Iampen to get new architectural drawings completed for hew planned home, which she planed to build after the path was complete.

But the lawsuit alleges the city then told her in July 2025 that it did not plan on abiding by the terms of the deal.

In November 2025, the numbered company developer told Iampen it was exercising the option to purchase the property. After receiving the news, Iampen asked the builder what it would cost to build her planned home.

Construction costs were “materially higher than the price the plaintiff would have paid for the construction of the proposed residence in 2023," said the lawsuit.

Once the developer exercises the option to purchase, the lawsuit alleges Iampen will be out the $239,000 difference between what she paid for the lot and what the numbered company will purchase it back for.

“West Kelowna induced the plaintiff to enter into the [agreements] and thus delay commencement of the proposed residence,” the lawsuit said.

The civil claim seeks an order requiring the city to pay Iampen for her losses.

None of the allegations in her lawsuit have been argued in court.

The city has 21 days from being served with the lawsuit to file a response.