RCMP looking for tips in cold case West Kelowna double murder

Photo: RCMP Jeremy Snow and Tiffany Goruk

It has been 13 years since Jeremy Daniel Snow and Tiffany Goruk were found murdered inside a crashed SUV in West Kelowna.

On Wednesday, the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crimes Unit turned to the public for help in advancing the investigation.

The bodies of Snow and Goruk were found inside a Cadillac Escalade after it crashed at the Terravita condo complex on Auburn Road in West Kelowna shortly before midnight on the evening of Feb. 18, 2013.

At the time, investigators said another male passenger inside the vehicle had run away but was never found.

Police are now renewing their appeal for the public to come forward with information concerning the murders. Investigators want to speak with anyone who had dealings with the victims or knowledge of their activities and whereabouts during February 2013.

“These homicides were senseless acts of violence and this investigation remains a priority for the SED MCU,” said district senior investigating officer Brent Novakoski.

“It is essential for the administration of justice, and for the public at large, that those responsible be held accountable.

“Bringing closure to the families of Ms. Goruk and Mr. Snow is of utmost importance.”

Snow had just been released from a U.S. prison after he was sentenced to 46 months for his part in a cross-border drug smuggling scheme.

Goruk, a mother of two, did not have a criminal record.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SED MCU at 1-877-987-8477.