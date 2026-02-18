West Kelowna News

Westside craft brewery announces closure

Craft brewery closing

Photo: Madison Reeve Connector Brewing on WFN land has announced its closure.

A Westside craft brewery is closing less than two years after opening.

Connector Brewing announced its closure in a recent post on social media.

“Like many small businesses, we’ve faced our share of challenges. And while this chapter has been one of the most meaningful of our lives, it’s time for us to step into the next adventure — wherever that may take us,” said the statement, signed by owners Rebecca and Colton Aston.

The brewery launched with a plant-based menu in the Carrington Business Park on Westbank First Nation land in May 2024.

It will close its doors for the last time on Feb. 21.

“We’d love to see you one more time. Come raise a glass, share a story, laugh with us, maybe cry a little (we definitely will), and help us close this chapter the only way we know how — together,” the statement said.

The announcement said the brewery was “never just about beer.”

“It was about connection. It was about the folks who painted walls with us before we ever poured a pint. The friends who built tables and chairs by hand. The brave souls who showed up on opening day not knowing what to expect,” the statement said.

“The regulars who walked in as customers and somehow became family. The new faces who came in looking for a good beer and left with new friendships. You built this place as much as we did.”

The owners also gave a thanks to their "incredible” team of staff.