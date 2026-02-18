286121
West Kelowna News  

Crash slows northbound traffic on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Madison Reeve - Feb 17, 2026 / 4:05 pm | Story: 599598

A crash just before 4 p.m. Tuesday has reduced northbound traffic to a single lane along BC-97 at Daimler Drive in West Kelowna.

The collision appears to involve multiple vehicles. Several RCMP cruisers are at the scene, along with crews from BC Ambulance.

Congestion in the area is heavy, with traffic moving at a very slow pace.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and it is unclear whether anyone was injured.

