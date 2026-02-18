West Kelowna News
Crash slows northbound traffic on Highway 97 in West Kelowna
Photo: Contributed
A crash just before 4 p.m. Tuesday has reduced northbound traffic to a single lane along BC-97 at Daimler Drive in West Kelowna.
The collision appears to involve multiple vehicles. Several RCMP cruisers are at the scene, along with crews from BC Ambulance.
Congestion in the area is heavy, with traffic moving at a very slow pace.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and it is unclear whether anyone was injured.
Photo: Eduardo Nain Martinez Vera
Crash at the corner of Highway 97 and Daimler Drive
