283238
283778
West Kelowna News  

Crash cleared on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Crash on highway cleared

Madison Reeve - Feb 17, 2026 / 5:45 pm | Story: 599598

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.

The crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely in both directions.

ORIGINAL 4:05 p.m.

A crash just before 4 p.m. Tuesday has reduced northbound traffic to a single lane along BC-97 at Daimler Drive in West Kelowna.

The collision appears to involve multiple vehicles. Several RCMP cruisers are at the scene, along with crews from BC Ambulance.

Congestion in the area is heavy, with traffic moving at a very slow pace.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and it is unclear whether anyone was injured.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News

283778