Crash cleared on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.
The crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely in both directions.
ORIGINAL 4:05 p.m.
A crash just before 4 p.m. Tuesday has reduced northbound traffic to a single lane along BC-97 at Daimler Drive in West Kelowna.
The collision appears to involve multiple vehicles. Several RCMP cruisers are at the scene, along with crews from BC Ambulance.
Congestion in the area is heavy, with traffic moving at a very slow pace.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and it is unclear whether anyone was injured.
