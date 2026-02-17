West Kelowna News

Okanagan man gets lighter sentence after threats, theft guilty pleas

Threats, theft and a sentence

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE-Kelowna Law Courts.

An Okanagan man’s efforts to turn his life around helped him receive a lighter sentence for two criminal offences.

Jason Hamer, 40, was given a 60-day conditional sentence order, half of which is to be served as house arrest, along with 12 months of probation for uttering threats and a theft under $5,000.

Explaining the circumstances, Crown counsel Alexander Wheele told the court that on Feb. 11, 2024, Hamer arrived at the Turning Point shelter in West Kelowna which he'd been accessing about an hour before it opened and was told to wait.

“Mr. Hamer was upset by this, became angry, was arguing with the shelter worker and cursing at him,” Wheele said.

Another shelter worker came to speak with Hamer, but that interaction also deteriorated, with Hamer threatening to crush the worker’s throat.

Still upset, Hamer was then seen on CCTV footage picking up a slab of concrete, or a large rock, and throwing it at the shelter window three times, ultimately breaking it before leaving the area.

The window would have cost about $600 to replace, but Wheele said the shelter was moving locations, so the expense was avoided.

The second incident happened at the Westbank Real Canadian Superstore on Oct. 23, 2024.

Wheele said Hamer went to the store with another person and, after paying for some items at the self-checkout, they grabbed another basket of merchandise that had been sitting nearby and walked out without paying.

“This was observed by staff and captured on the CCTV footage,” Wheele said.

The merchandise was never recovered.

Hamer has a criminal record, with his most recent prior conviction dating back to 2017. About a quarter of his convictions were from when he was a youth. Of his past offences, 19 were property-related crimes, 20 were breaches of court orders and three were violent offences.

Crown counsel said the sentencing position changed from one that included real jail time to a conditional sentence because of a marked improvement in Hamer’s life.

Wheele told the court the progress boded well for both Hamer and the community.

A conditional sentence allowed Hamer to keep his job and housing, both of which he would likely lose if he were sent to jail.