Kelowna man found guilty of using drone to interfere in fight against McDougall Creek wildfire

Photo: Cindy White The Lake Okanagan Resort was destroyed by the McDougall Creek fire in 2023.

A Kelowna man has been found guilty of flying a drone and interfering with wildfire operations during the 2023 McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

Derek Leippi was charged under the Wildfire Act last year and convicted this week by a Kelowna judge, according to a decision published online.

Leippi was in a boat offshore of the burned Okanagan Lake Resort on Aug. 27, 2023—10 days after it was destroyed by the wildfire—using a drone to take video footage of the area.

“Mr. Leippi became aware of a helicopter that was bucketing water in the area where his boat was located, although he had not seen any evidence of an active fire on shore,” said judge Cathie Heinrichs in her decision.

“He lowered the drone, hovering just above the water so that it would not disturb the helicopter.”

The helicopter pilot, Brett Mayden, who had 36 years of experience at the time and had been working for more than five hours that day, noticed the drone and became irritated.

Mayden took two small buckets of water out of the lake and tried to knock the drone from the air. After two attempts, he noticed a conservation officer boat approaching and took a full bucket of water before returning to the fire fight.

The ruling notes that the conservation officer had previously told Leippi to move his boat out of the way, but were unaware of the drone until they saw the helicopters unusual actions.

“For those moments when Mr. Mayden was annoyed by the drone, his focus was no longer on the firefighting efforts,” said Judge Heinrichs.

“He took a few minutes to attempt to eliminate the drone, due to a potential risk to the helicopter, which prevented him from focusing on the firefighting work. During the time he was attempting to eliminate the drone, he could have been halfway back to the fire he was helping to suppress. I conclude that the presence of the drone, operated by Mr. Leippi, interfered with the fire control efforts being carried out by Mr. Mayden’s operation of the helicopter.”

Leippi tried to argue that he was unaware of active firefighting efforts in the area, something the judge did not bite on.

Heinrichs ruled that a “reasonable person” would have made inquiries about the status of the wildfire, information which was readily available online and in the news. She also ruled that Leippi should have understood the helicopter’s purpose when he saw it.

“Mr. Leippi’s evidence was that even before the conservation officers approached him, the helicopter hovered above his boat,” Heinrichs said, noting that Leippi testified that he felt it was an attempt to intimidate him and get him to leave.

“Mr. Mayden denied that he hovered above Mr. Leippi’s boat, but admits that because he operates the helicopter from one side, his visibility is somewhat restricted. Certainly, at that point, Mr. Leippi was aware that there was a helicopter with a 200 foot-line and a bucket attached, scooping up water from the lake.”

“A reasonable person would put those pieces together and understand that neither his boat nor the drone should be in the area, lest they come in the way of the forest fire efforts.”

Leippi, who works as a Realtor in the Okanagan, said in an interview after he was charged that putting a drone in the air at the time was “a stupid thing to do.”

He is due back in court for sentencing on Feb. 24.

The maximum penalty for interfering with wildfire control efforts with a drone is $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.