West Kelowna News

5 car crash on W. R. Bennett Bridge cleared

Crash slowed bridge traffic

Photo: Contributed 5 cars crashed heading into Kelowna near the WR Bennett Bridge.

UPDATE 10:06 a.m.

The five car crash that slowed Wednesday's commute over the W.R. Bennett Bridge, heading into Kelowna, has been cleared.

ORIGINAL 8:03 a.m

Commuters heading into Kelowna over the W.R. Bennett Bridge are reporting that traffic is moving at a glacial pace, due to a multi vehicle crash.

RCMP said at approximately 7:53 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a crash on the eastbound lane of Bridge Hill involving five vehicles.

Emergency Health Services attended the scene, dispatching four ambulances. Kelowna Fire Department was notified and responded to assist.

"One of the vehicles was blocking the eastbound lane, resulting in traffic delays in the area. Mario’s Towing was advised and attended to assist with vehicle removal," RCMP said.

"At this time, the extent of injuries remains unknown. RCMP officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision."

Motorists are asked to use caution and expect delays while emergency services remain on scene.

Google Maps indicates that traffic is backed up a fair distance on the West Kelowna side of the bridge.